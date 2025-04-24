The Phoenix Suns recently saw their disastrous 2024-25 season come to an unceremonious end with no playoff appearance to show for it. The Suns have already fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, and rumors are running rampant that the team could look to move on from superstar Kevin Durant this summer.

Still, that isn't stopping franchise all time leading scorer Devin Booker from spreading joy in his community.

Recently, Booker was driving down the street when he passed some kids who had set up a lemonade stand. The multi-time All-Star then pulled over and purchased the refreshing beverage, with the young fans beaming after realizing who he was.

https://x.com/ClutchPoints/status/1915500530799174078

The feel-good moment will give Suns fans something to smile about after a season in which not much, if anything, went right for the franchise.

Phoenix began this year with immense expectations after Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal's first full offseason together. However, none of that added experience was evident in the way the Suns played this season. In fairness, Phoenix was dealt its fair share of injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign, but even when all three of their stars were healthy, the results were underwhelming to say the least.

The Suns now have the unfortunate distinction of being the only team not to participate in either the NBA postseason or the draft lottery this year, and they have one of the league's worst contracts in Bradley Beal, complete with a no-trade clause to boot.

It remains to be seen how the Suns' management will look to navigate the team out of the mess they are currently in, as well as what they will look to do to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Questions also remain about the future of Kevin Durant, and whether or not the Suns may look to fast-track a rebuild by trading him to greener pastures.