For over five years, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have had winning ways. In the 2024-25 season, it has been anything but. Although love might be keeping Booker with the Suns, it hasn't made matters any easier.

Following a 123-103 loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday, it marked a 35-42 record for Phoenix. No matter what, they will finish with a losing record.

After the game, Booker explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin regarding his mentality on the first losing season in five years.

Devin Booker on Suns (35-42) first losing season since 2019-20 after 123-103 loss to Celtics: "It's tough. I've said I didn't think I'd be in this situation (again), but it's part of it. It's part of the journey. It's part of the story. We've built it up before. We'll do it… pic.twitter.com/bQJ3TLgfof — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's tough,” Booker said. “I've said I didn't think I'd be in this situation (again), but it's part of it. It's part of the journey. It's part of the story. We've built it up before. We'll do it again. I trust everybody in here.

“Finish this thing up the right way, keep playing the right way, and already start thinking how we can prepare to get better this summer and just continue to get it back to where it was.”

With the season occurring the way it has, the Suns have a nightmare playoff scenario, which might happen sooner rather than later. They risk not making the play-in tournament at all.

Even with a team as top-heavy as the Suns with Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant, it hasn't clicked. Going from 49 wins last season to 35 now isn't what they ordered. It's quite the opposite.

Regardless, Booker has this all too familiar feeling with losing. Even though he's been relatively consistent, the problems have stemmed beyond the court.

Constant rotation changes and injuries are only a microcosm of the problems surrounding the Suns this season. Unfortunately for Booker, it is a situation is accustomed to.

Devin Booker isn't happy about Suns 1st losing season in 5 years

There is no reason to be happy, considering the outcome of the season. Booker dealt with some inconsistent and lackluster teams at the beginning of his career.

Following an 8-0 run in the NBA bubble, that success carried over to the following year. They acquired Chris Paul and made the NBA Finals in their first season with him.

It unlocked the lethal part of Booker's game. He's been able to maintain that to a significant degree. Still, the game of basketball isn't won by one player. It is a team effort.

Some of that winning comes down to luck. The injury bug has bitten the Suns with deadly force this season. Even Booker was ruled out for a fraction of games.

The same has happened for Durant and Beal. The Big 3 haven't played too many games together but when they have, it has been an awkward and almost clunky fit.

At the end of the day, Booker's words are only a fraction of what has been a sentiment around the team. While they haven't truly waved the white flag, Friday's loss might've been the straw that broke the camel's back.

Booker has been regarded as the vocal and team leader of the Suns. In the past few weeks, he has spoken to the media but has been very subtle with what he says.

His response on Friday shows that he is looking to the future. It's hard to tell if his teammates are feeling the same thing. Regardless of what happens though, the Suns nightmare scenario of not making the play-in is coming closer to fruition.