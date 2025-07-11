The Phoenix Suns have signed Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2029-30 season. It’s a huge commitment, both financially and symbolically, as Booker’s new deal sets a record for the highest annual average salary ever in an extension at $72.5 million per year, surpassing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s previous record.

The deal, finalized during a meeting in Las Vegas between Booker and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, increases the total value of Booker’s current contract to $316 million over five years. This is Booker’s third contract extension with the Suns since being drafted 13th overall in 2015. By the time it concludes, he will have spent 15 seasons with the franchise.

“This moment means so much to me and my family,” Booker said in a release. “Ten years ago, my NBA dreams became reality when I was drafted here and Phoenix is my home. I love this city and am proud of what we have accomplished throughout my decade here. I am grateful to Mat Ishbia and the entire Phoenix Suns organization for the partnership. Thank you fans for your loyalty and support. More to come!”

Booker, 28, holds numerous franchise records. He became the Suns' all-time leading scorer on February 3, 2024, surpassing Walter Davis, and currently sits at 16,452 career points. He also leads Phoenix in three-pointers made (1,424) and ranks among the top in field goals, free throws, assists, steals, and games played. He’s averaged 24.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds across 673 career games.

Article Continues Below

In the 2024-25 season, Booker posted 25.6 points, 7.1 assists (a career high), 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc. He has averaged over 25 points in each of the past seven seasons, a feat matched only by Giannis Antetokounmpo during that span.

Devin Booker is a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. In the playoffs, he’s averaged 28.0 points on 48.6% shooting, making him eighth all-time in postseason scoring average. He set the NBA record for most points in a player's first postseason with 601 in 2021 and posted 33.7 points per game on 58.5% shooting in the 2023 playoffs, the highest postseason efficiency ever for a guard averaging 30 or more points.

While the Suns fell short with a 36-46 record last season and a missed playoff berth with the NBA’s highest payroll, Booker remained consistent. The team has since made sweeping changes, including firing head coach Mike Budenholzer, hiring first-time head coach Jordan Ott, and trading Kevin Durant to Houston for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and future picks. A Bradley Beal buyout is also reportedly under consideration.

Booker has publicly expressed his desire to spend his entire career in Phoenix. He played a role in the recent coaching hire and continues to serve as the centerpiece of the franchise’s rebuild. Off the court, his “Devin Booker Starting Five” initiative has donated $2.5 million to Arizona nonprofits, funding 25 grants aimed at supporting local youth and families.