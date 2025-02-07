The NBA trade deadline is over, and the Phoenix Suns have shot themselves in the foot. Unfortunately, Devin Booker might be caught in the crossfire of it. After numerous trade conversations surrounding Kevin Durant surfaced, he expressed a disinterest in the team following the trade deadline.

While these are only reports, Phoenix did say they would listen to all offers. The only untouchable player was Booker. Still, NBA insider Tim Bontemps feels that a full rebuild needs to happen on The Hoop Collective Podcast.

“The only way for the Suns to dig out of this mess is to start digging out of it and the Houston Rockets are the prime example of this,” Bontemps said. “The Houston Rockets, yeah they had Russell Westbrook, that they got rid of for some ancillary stuff.

“But this whole Rockets thing started because they traded James Harden for a ton of stuff because if they just keep Devin Booker and they sell off a 36-year-old Kevin Durant for some stuff and they have Devin Booker sitting there, they’re not going to go anywhere. They’re going to continue to spin their wheels and be stuck in this position.”

The Suns could trade Devin Booker

Although Booker has expressed his desire to retire as a member of the Phoenix Suns, it might not happen. Following the NBA trade deadline, many front offices wondered who was truly untouchable. After Luka Doncic was traded out of nowhere, it had the Suns thinking that same question.

They didn't entertain any trades involving Booker. However, there was a particular rumor that garnered some traction. The San Antonio Spurs were rumored to try and pursue Booker, making a Big 3 of De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. While the Suns remain imperative about not trading Booker, they might not have a choice.

After the Suns traded their 2031 1st round draft pick, it sparked the beginning of the end. They were hoping to land Jimmy Butler but struck out on that. As a result, they offered the possibility of trading Durant. While the latter turned down any move, there are no future assets and a plethora of money tied up between the 3 stars.

The beginning of the end might come sooner than some anticipate. It might already be here. Either way, Bontemps feels that trading away the face of the franchise is what the organization needs. Even if Booker doesn't aspire to be traded, they might not have any choice.