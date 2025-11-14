The Phoenix Suns are on a five-game winning streak, and they just defeated the Indiana Pacers in a convincing fashion. They've been clicking on all levels, and one of the reasons for their current spark has been the play of Dillon Brooks, who is making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Brooks is probably playing some of the best basketball in his career so far with the Suns, and it looks like his confidence is at an all-time high. After their game against the Pacers, Brooks was asked when the last time he didn't feel confident in his game, and he took it back to when he was with the Memphis Grizzlies, taking shots at general manager Zach Kleiman.

“Probably the series against the (Los Angeles) Lakers (in 2023). I couldn’t shoot the ball,” Brooks said via Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints. “The GM was telling me to shoot 6 shots. Not giving me the confidence I needed. You can feel that from the front office and coaches, never the players. But you feel that energy. Even if you’re working, you put in time, it’s just not fun.

“No matter how confident a player is, it is also on the ecosystem and environment around that to enable confidence because anyone can lose it, essentially.”

The series against the Lakers was probably the most memorable for some when thinking about Brooks, as he got into it with LeBron James constantly. The Grizzlies ended up losing that series, and they moved on from Brooks, which is how he found his way to the Houston Rockets. Those were two good years for Brooks, as he fit the culture that they were trying to build there, and helped them get the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season.

Brooks was then traded to the Suns this past offseason with Jalen Green for Kevin Durant as the organization looked to do a reset, and now he's thriving like never before.