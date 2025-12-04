One of the more surprising teams of this young NBA season has been the Phoenix Suns, who currently sit 13-9 following a blowout road win over the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this week. In that game, the Suns were led by Lakers fan favorite Dillon Brooks, who scored 33 points, and point guard Collin Gillespie, who had 28 points and knocked down eight three-pointers in the surprising win.

Gillespie has been having a career year so far for the Suns, producing several highlight moments, including a recent game-winner against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Recently, Devin Booker spoke on why Gillespie's breakout comes as no surprise to him.

“It started way before the moment. He’s been putting in the work,” Booker said, per Mark Media of RG.org. “He’s been putting in the work all summer. Everybody is just now seeing it. But we’ve been seeing it in open gyms. We’ve been seeing it in practice. So I’m happy for him that he’s gotten to show the world what he’s capable of doing.”

Dillon Brooks also had high praise for the former Denver Nuggets guard, even giving him the nickname “Villain Jr.,” taking after his own nickname, “Dillon the Villain.”

“He wanted that nickname,” Brooks said. “He plays hard. He’s got that dog in him. You look at him, and you don’t think he’s a basketball player and whatnot. But the whole summer, he’s been working. In training camp, he proved it every single day that he belongs.”

Many expected the Suns to bottom out this year in the wake of the Kevin Durant trade over the offseason, especially considering that Jalen Green has only suited up for one game so far.

However, with unsung players like Brooks and Gillespie stepping up to the plate, Phoenix has been able to perform above expectations so far this season.