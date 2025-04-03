Many former NBA veterans feel that the league has gone soft. One of those is former Phoenix Suns All-Star Dan Majerle. Even with the Suns' disappointing 2024-25 season, there are more problems than just his former team.

On the Bickley & Marotta Show, Majerle explained on Monday why he thinks the NBA isn't what it once was.

"I just don't think there's a whole lot of toughness," Majerle said. "I'm just talking about mental toughness. I think the guys are too nice. I think there's not enough nasty competition where guys really don't like each other.

“I just don't think there's a whole lot of toughness,” Majerle said. “I'm just talking about mental toughness. I think the guys are too nice. I think there's not enough nasty competition where guys really don't like each other.

“I think it's OK to not like the other team and the other players.”

During Majerle's day, many thought it was the peak of basketball. Guys like Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Magic Johnson were superstars that everyone knew.

Now, there are the same caliber of superstars. However, there's a different approach that the league has taken. Players hug before the game, and talk after.

For someone like Majerle, that doesn't fly. Guys don't truly despise one another like they did in the 80s and 90s. Those were legitimate rivalries that had a deep rooting of vitriol and disdain.

The current NBA has the same competition, but it's just not as intense. When the playoffs come around, that is a different story. In the regular season though, it seems to be just fun and games.

Former Suns All-Star Dan Majerle doesn't like the new NBA

There are some instances of players truly despising each other in today's NBA. However, it is far and few in between, compared to Majerle's era.

For instance, Jordan and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas both hated one another. So much so that the hatred even carries over to this day. No matter how hard they try, they can't seem to move past it.

As it pertains to the Suns, there aren't any players that anyone on the team dislikes outside of their own. When he was in the league, Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley would go face-to-face, one too many times.

The same could be said about Chris Paul. Beverley has never liked CP3 and has called him out a barrage of times. However, those instances show a one-sided disgust. The Suns have had some elite players, some of which showed that fire on all cylinders.

Besides that, the play styles have certainly adapted. The NBA banned hand-checking and has enabled offenses. As a result, the defenses haven't been able to catch up.

Plenty of people feel that the game is relying too much on the 3-point shot. While there might be some truth to that, it doesn't paint the full picture.

Some of the issues Majerle mentions are all on the mental side. The fiery edge isn't as present as it once was. It's unknown how that can change, but if it does, then the former Suns All-Star will be on board with the NBA again.