Jalen Green torched the LA Clippers for 29 points in his Phoenix Suns debut on November 6, setting a franchise record with six three-pointers in his first game. The performance came after the 23-year-old guard broke from his usual pregame routine.

In a postgame interview, Green revealed he broke from his usual preparation because he was too excited to rest.

“Body-wise, I felt really good,” Green said, via Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. “Usually, I take a pregame nap. I couldn't even get my nap in. I was so excited.”

That nervous energy translated into one of the best debut performances in Suns history. Only Charles Barkley scored more in his first game as a Sun with 37 points back in 1992.

The newest addition to Phoenix made his much-anticipated debut and immediately showed why the franchise traded Kevin Durant to Houston for him. Green finished 10-of-20 from the field and helped erase a halftime deficit as the Suns rolled to a 115-102 victory.

His first basket set the tone early. Green drove baseline and finished a twisting layup over Ivica Zubac in the opening quarter. After knocking down his first three-pointer with a sidestep jumper, he felt the rust shake off.

Article Continues Below

“I think after my first three and then a little sidestep, I was like, okay, yeah, here we go,” he said. “Just to be out there, to see the ball go in, amazing fans here. The energy in the arena from all my teammates, it's just overall a great experience, great vibe.”

The excitement reached its peak when Green flexed toward the Phoenix crowd after draining his record-breaking sixth three-pointer. The emotional celebration energized the building and spread to his teammates on the bench, creating exactly the culture shift head coach Jordan Ott hoped for.

Green's debut came after missing the first eight games with a hamstring injury he reaggravated during the preseason trip to China.

“It was frustrating. Just sitting down and watching,” he said. “But that's part of the mental game right there. Just locking in with my coaches and understanding the game, talking to my teammates.”

The forced patience made his debut even sweeter. Phoenix fans had waited to see what Green could bring alongside Devin Booker in the backcourt. His sleepless excitement before tip-off turned into a record-breaking night that validated the blockbuster trade.