A 1-3 record isn’t appealing to the Phoenix Suns, but the progression by Mark Williams has been a welcome sight, especially after the team’s overtime loss to the Utah Jazz.

After the Suns traded for Williams on draft night, many thought it was a mistake because of his injury history.

However, throughout the offseason, head coach Jordan Ott and the strength and conditioning staff made sure to put Williams on a structured program to get him up to being 100% physically and mentally ready.

Safe to say that has worked out. Despite Phoenix’s loss, he posted a season-high 25 points and 11 rebounds in 31 minutes of the overtime game.

He looked effective inside, was an immediate lob threat, and showed plenty across the league, which is what the Suns have missed from an interior big man like Williams.

Although this was a positive step for Williams, he knew that a performance like this wasn’t a matter of if. It was a matter of when.

“I feel I've done a lot of good things. Steps have been planned since I got here. Credit to them, but I've bought in since I've been here and I feel like tonight was a little bit of showing what I was able to do,” Williams said via Duane Rankin of AZCentral.

“It felt good. I wish the result was a little bit different.”

Article Continues Below

Mark Williams has the Suns rallying around him

Media day and training camp presented two massive questions: Can Williams play in the season opener, and will injuries derail a promising season?

Four games are a small sample size, but it feels like there is something more to prove for the former Duke big man. After all, Williams was a part of a near-trade to the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The trade was rescinded and might've lit a true bonfire underneath the center. Phoenix was taking a chance on him following its initial trade on draft night.

Even with the Suns' center depth being a legitimate question, many thought that Williams would inevitably be the starter. If his health continues to progress, along with the confidence, it'll only be a matter of time.