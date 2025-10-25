Two games into his new tenure, veteran Dillon Brooks says Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker isn't being selfish enough. The Suns secured a 20-point comeback win in their 120-116 victory against the Sacramento Kings in coach Jordan Ott's debut. Booker (31 points) and Brooks (22 points) led the team in Wednesday's win.

However, after Friday's 129-102 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooks spoke out about Booker's attempts, per Suns insider Duane Rankin.

“He needs to shoot them even if it looks like a bad shot. I played against Devin for a long time,” Brooks said. “He's a natural scorer. Finds ways to score. He just needs to be a little selfish out there.”

Devin Booker finished with 18 points on 5-of-10 attempts, while Dillon Brooks scored 21 points on 7-of-17 tries. Grayson Allen added 12 points on 4-of-12, as Booker was uncharacteristically shy as third for most attempts for the Suns. As the Suns and the Suns are still finding continuity among many new parts, including Brooks, who was part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade.

Ball distribution between Brooks, Booker, and Allen will figure itself out. It's not a concern for now. However, it's interesting to hear the veteran guard make such a suggestion for Booker during the opening week of the regular season.

Jordan Ott on his Suns debut in comeback win vs. Kings

After Suns head coach Jordan Ott made his coaching debut, he gave all the credit to his players for their fight to erase a 20-point comeback against the Kings. It's difficult to predict how good Booker and the Suns will be in 2025-26. We'll undoubtedly find out.

After his first win with the Suns, Ott addressed his players and the opportunity he'd been given.

“But it is not about me, I mean, they're out there playing,” Ott said. “We're just a part of it, we're along for the ride. Any way we can help them, that's what we're gonna be out there doing.

“Very grateful again for the opportunity to staff I'm with. And the players, I mean, it's always about the players.”

Next up, the Suns will face the Nuggets on Saturday.