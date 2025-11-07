Jalen Green made his much-anticipated debut for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday as they hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Green was acquired by the Suns, along with Dillon Brooks, Khaman Maluach, and Rasheer Fleming, in a seven-team deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in the offseason.

The 23-year-old Green missed their first eight games due to a hamstring strain.

He started against the Clippers and made his presence felt right away. He scored his first-ever bucket for the Suns at the 9:43 mark of the first quarter after he drove to the lane and converted a twisting layup over the outstretched arms of Ivica Zubac.

Jalen Green gets to the rim with the TOUGH finish for his first basket with the Phoenix Suns 🔥pic.twitter.com/YU1iPbV8am — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green, the second overall pick in 2021, will be an integral piece for the Suns. He will continue to rely on his speed, athleticism, and fearlessness as he tries to provide support for Devin Booker.

Article Continues Below

There have been concerns about his efficiency since Green is only a career 42.2% shooter. But his maturity has improved every season, which could lead to better shot selection.

He also has the tools to become an elite on-ball defender. He, however, needs to get stronger and improve his physique.

The high-leaping guard helped the Rockets to the second seed in the Western Conference last season, averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists, while shooting a career-best 35.4% from three-point area.

Phoenix is sitting on a 3-5 record, and Green's return should only improve the team's chances moving forward.

As of writing, the Suns are leading the Clippers in the second quarter.