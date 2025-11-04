SCOTTSDALE– What's been a top question for Jordan Ott and the Phoenix Suns with seven games into the season? When will Jalen Green make his Suns debut?

After he was announced during the preseason, he would miss the beginning of the season; there was no timetable. Fast forward two weeks, and the same is true.

However, Green participated in 5v5 action on Saturday and did some work on Sunday, even with the early game. He was even seen warming up. Granted, he wasn't going full speed, but it was promising to see him getting ready.

Following Monday's practice, Ott spoke with reporters and hinted at yet another opportunity for Green to return.

"He's just had a great response. It's been a productive last couple days for him. Today was a lower-ish day (on the court). So it's kind of timed up to…"

“He's just had a great response. It's been a productive last couple of days for him,” Ott said on Monday. “Today was a lower-ish day (on the court). So it's kind of timed up to where we'll stick to being day-by-day. But he's in a good spot.”

Jalen Green is patiently making his Suns debut

The team is taking its time with Green because of his injury. The soft-tissue injuries aren't ones to mess with. Also, there's not a true diagnosis because the medical imaging can only reveal so much to the extent of his injury.

Despite his injury, the Suns have shown some major improvements, especially defensively. It also helps that Devin Booker is playing at an All-NBA level.

His shot creation and leadership have propelled his team. Granted, they are 3-4, but the previous two wins were impressive. Both of those were without Green and fellow teammate, Dillon Brooks.

The next chance Green could suit up would be on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. Anything might happen, but the vague nature of any comeback might thwart any hope.

Either way, the newest Phoenix Sun wants to play, and has made it known. It could be a matter of when Green comes back, as opposed to him not returning.