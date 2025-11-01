PHOENIX— The Utah Jazz might’ve been spooked on Friday’s rendition of Halloween hoops, courtesy of Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

After Booker posted 34 points against the Jazz in a Monday overtime loss, he avenged it with a 36-point masterclass in a 118-96 win. He shot 13-23 from the field and had 12 points in the first quarter.

That alone was the catalyst for the entire team, but something started the scoring outburst: defense.

Although the Suns had their defensive woes, they completely turned the tide. Booker himself was a major factor in the elevated effort. He was tracking loose balls out of bounds, picking up defenders full-court, and setting the tone in that first quarter.

His teammates saw the leadership by example, but he didn’t take all the credit for setting the message.

“We gotta do that every night, just find ways to figure out how the games are being played and just being the first to the fight,” Booker said postgame.

“I think we've been playing really hard. I think we're just gonna play a little bit smarter sometimes with a lot of our fouls and giving teams free throws. But (this is) the closest to a game that we put together.”

Jordan Ott credits Devin Booker for setting the Suns’ tone

The star will humbly divert the attention from himself to his teammates, but Ott won’t seem to let that slide.

Ever since the Suns hired Ott as the head coach, the main goal has been to maximize Booker’s skill set. A six-game sample size is not ideal, but it’s telling of the talent.

Even with a roster surrounded by role players and up-and-coming rookies, the four-time All-Star is in the prime of his career and playing like it.

Unlike his first handful of seasons, defense has been a top priority. Regardless of what any statistical metric might say, Booker’s effort has been there, and that’s been the trendsetter.

As a result, athletic wings like Ryan Dunn and even three-point specialists like Grayson Allen are making a concerted effort and conscious decision to get after it on that end.

Mind you, this is without both Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. Still, Booker’s emphasis on defense hasn’t phased Ott one bit, but he knows how necessary it is for this team to win.

Jordan Ott emphatically described Devin Booker’s defensive impact on Friday’s game. “You saw Book’s energy to start the game. That is a tone-setting start.” pic.twitter.com/rU1Atbqyg9 — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) November 1, 2025

“You set the tone with it, with your starting group, and at times in that's hard,” Ott said postgame. “That's hard to come out, pick up full court. You saw Book’s energy to start the game. That is a tone-setting start.

Article Continues Below

“And when you get a guy like that who has done so much in his NBA career to get out there, pick up full court, that shows you don't have to talk anything; that's leadership. So that part was great at the start.”

Defense doesn't tell the full Devin Booker story in Suns win

Yes, defense is a priority for this team. And yes, offense is just as important, and Booker has excelled. Even with not having Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal at his side, the former Kentucky star has leapfrogged into the top scoring option.

Following his 36-point performance, it marked the fourth consecutive 30+ point game of the season, and fifth of the season. He's averaging 30.6 points per game on nearly 50% shooting from the field and 38% from three.

However, he's been approaching the game differently than the past two seasons. There's more of an off-ball role. He's cutting more and finding the soft pockets in the defense.

It's almost looked effortless, although he's been picked by the defense at the point of attack. In Friday's win, there was a barrage of driving lanes, transition opportunities, and overall tough shot-making.

As he's pacing the sidelines and the game is going back and forth, Booker is taking his time and making reads before the defense even makes a move.

“He needs both, and then even in the open court where there's no screen, he's just seeing the space in front of them and knowing when to attack it,” Ott said. “He's mobile and he's going to see his gaps wherever he is. We just we need him to be aggressive.

“They (Utah) gave a lot of actions for him, for a reason and he's just seeing whether he's on the ball, what it looks like. They changed coverages multiple times and pick him up today and it's different. You see in multiple different coverages in one game now.

“He's figuring it out… it's good to see. I think we all feed off that.”

The Suns will hope to ride the momentum on Sunday, as they take on the undefeated San Antonio Spurs. Both Booker and Victor Wembanyama can steal the show with how both players have played thus far.