PHOENIX– Jordan Ott might not have been an NBA coach for very long in the league, but neither has star player Victor Wembanyama. The current Phoenix Suns head coach is in his first season with the team, and Wembanyama is in his third.

Still, the two encountered each other for the first time during a Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game. It took place right after the NBA in-season tournament in the 2023-24 season.

In that game, the French phenom posted 30 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and six blocks. It was unlike anything Ott had ever seen before.

Even though Suns players are amped to play Wembanyama, Ott knows that there's no ceiling on what the former Rookie of the Year can do. It made him reflect once again on that game back in December of 2023.

“Not a great memory,” Ott said, chuckling pregame. “Just his skill set at that size is different.

“I think we’ve seen it before. (Kristaps) Porzingis-ish, but this one is different. His speed, his skill, the ability to maneuver in mid-air, and the ability to still get to the rim after all that stuff.”

Jordan Ott knows the Suns have a tough test with Victor Wembanyama

It's not only his size that is a major issue. As Ott said, it's the combination of his strength, size, speed, athleticism, and body control.

For someone who is listed at 7'4, he doesn't move or play like it. A multi-faceted game rooted in tough shot-making, highlight-worth rim protection, and being “an alien” has the NBA world admiring.

Not to mention, his Spurs are off to a blazing 5-0 start. Granted, Wembanyama has been the focal point, but guys like Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell continue to contribute as well.

Sunday's game could be a chance for the Suns to put the first one in San Antonio's loss column. Or, it could turn into another nightmare that Ott and his team have to endure for 48 minutes.