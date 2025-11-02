Players come and go in the NBA, but some leave a lasting impression. Some are like Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker: the epitome of honing in on your craft, season after season.

Then there are those like San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama: a true freak of nature, towering at 7'4. He has guard skills, can shoot off the dribble, but is dominant inside, and is the best shot-blocker in the league.

The two square off on Sunday as the Spurs enter Phoenix with a 5-0 record. Even still, Wembanyama is at the top of the scouting report and immediately catches Booker's eyes.

“It's something we've never seen before,” Booker said postgame on Friday. “We'll deal with that tomorrow, get into the scout. Look at it closer, but I've seen the compilation highlight reels. We haven't seen it before.”

Who else on the Suns sees Victor Wembanyama that way?

Well, Wembanyama's assignment will be the new Suns center, Mark Williams. The latter has been on a minutes restriction this season, but has seen it slowly dissipate into the clear sky.

He's enjoyed being physical with other bigs like Lauri Markkanen and Ivica Zubac. However, Wembanyama is unlike anyone Phoenix has seen.

Regardless of that, it has Williams amped for the assignment.

Article Continues Below

“They've started the year great as a team. He's a talent,” Williams said after Saturday's practice via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

“We've all seen like the highlights, all the crazy stuff that he's been able to do. So we're looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, sophomore forward Ryan Dunn has been tasked with guarding the best offensive player each night. For him, that challenge could be the San Antonio star.

Now, will the Suns actually matchup 6'8 Dunn with 7'4 Wembanyama? Probably not, but there might be some possessions where it's a possibility. With whatever happens, the wing will be prepared for anything.

“He's one of a kind,” Dunn said after Friday's game. “He's different, but I'm excited for that matchup. I'm never going to turn down a matchup like that.”

The entire Suns team is excited about the matchup. A chance to dethrone one of the NBA's hottest teams, while embracing the challenge of guarding Wembanyama, can give Phoenix some added motivation.

Or they might bite off more than they can chew. Either way, everyone can acknowledge that the Spurs star is ‘something we've never seen before.'