PHOENIX– It was a night to forget for Victor Wembanyama, as the Phoenix Suns limited him to only nine points in a lopsided 130-118 victory on Sunday.

Although the Suns themselves were excited to face Wembanyama, he was on a tear heading into the game. He came into the contest averaging 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 4.8 blocks, leading the league in the latter two categories.

However, plenty of defensive pressure and ball denial guided Phoenix to limit the phenom. He could never get into position to score. And if he did, he made the right play to the right guy, who couldn't execute.

And it all started with Devin Booker, once again, leading the defensive charge.

“It just kind of depends on who I'm guarding,” Booker said postgame when asked about stepping up the intensity. “I think it gets me going, guarding someone who's involved in a lot more actions on the other end instead of playing help defense.”

The shooting guard was matched up with the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, in addition to Wembanyama, periodically. The two were consistently jawing, but it was Booker who got the last laugh.

He picked them up, played good ball-denial, and didn't let anything easy come by. There was plenty of communication about switches, cross-matches, and screen-and-roll actions.

Grayson Allen knows the Suns' collective effort on Victor Wembanyama

Suns head coach Jordan Ott developed the game plan and the matchups. It was a spontaneous decision, rolling with a defensive lineup he hasn't used in a game before.

Sometimes, desperate times call for desperate measures, and this was one of them. The Spurs center looked flustered, even with making the right reads.

The ultra-physicality of Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, and Mark Williams helped prevent Wembanyama from gaining a clear post position inside.

He had about two offensive fouls where it looked like pure frustration. Some of that can be chalked up to the game plan. After all, Ott was praised by Suns general manager Brian Gregory for being extremely adaptable.

Booker also mentioned how he's always studying schematics and analyzing what works in the current age. Grayson Allen was one of those who Ott put on the big man for spurts.

He wasn't the immediate defender, but someone who played weakside help or even came over to trap. Allen broke down what was successful against one of the league's best.

“A big level of it is your activity, but also like the discipline,” Allen said postgame. “Activity. Be physical, but not foul. A lot of times, we were lining his catches in the post, so it's up to the guy guarding him, and we're switching with him, too.

“So there are a lot of different guys just starting on the post. So, up to the guy guarding him to push that catch out, and we got blitzing to take the right. Hands high and have active hands to try to get the deflection and try to make that pass a little tougher on the weak side, we have time for our rotations to get there.”

The Suns might've found the blueprint for Victor Wembanyama

One of the main things Wembanyama has accomplished on this historic run is establishing his post position early. He didn't get a chance to do so in Sunday's game.

He was either fronted or met with an immediate trap. Although he made the right play, time and time again, frustration set in. Still, guys like Castle had 26 points and showed the true depth the Spurs have when Wembanyama has an off game.

It's one game, but Phoenix might've found something unique. Having athletic, strong wings and centers that can continually push the French center away from the basket might be an answer.

If other teams find success in the blueprint, they'll have the Suns to thank.