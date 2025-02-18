Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant’s recent comments about the NBA All-Star Game sparked a candid response from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith during Tuesday’s broadcast of First Take.

Durant, in response to criticism surrounding this past weekend’s All-Star festivities in San Francisco, took to social media to share his thoughts on the discourse surrounding the event.

“I think it’s more fun to complain about the NBA than to actually watch it,” Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Crazy, cancel All-Star Weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…”

Stephen A. Smith blasts Kevin Durant's dismissive stance on All-Star Weekend

Smith, known for his outspoken commentary, did not hold back in his reaction to Durant’s remarks.

“He basically said to the world, he doesn’t give a damn. That’s what he said,” Smith stated. “I mean really – y’all don’t watch, let’s do away with it, etc. That’s the kind of thing he alluded to. At least he’s honest, give him credit for that.

“It’s amazing to me that because this is the association with greatness – because Kevin Durant is obviously great – because you’re great, your mentality is it’s a privilege to watch you. But you’re not taking into account the totality, the body that exists that is the NBA.

“There are far too many stars – I’m talking about the stars because those who are mid-level players and average players would be on, they’re trying to get theirs – but the stars who are getting paid major paper on far too many occasions have given the proverbial fan base, and of course the media because they always blame the media, the middle finger. That’s what they’ve done, and so this is just the latest example of Kevin Durant doing exactly that.

“He’s basically saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Do away with it.’ It’s not going to affect his paper, not going to affect his bottom line, not going to affect his quality of life, etc.”

Smith criticizes lack of effort in All-Star Game

Smith continued his criticism of how players have approached the All-Star Game in recent years, calling out the lack of competitive intensity.

“I’m not surprised, I’m not even disappointed, I’m not going to give him or anybody just the courtesy of reacting the way that they may want folks to do so,” Smith said. “I’m not losing any damn sleep over not watching a bunch of dudes who don’t care. I could give less than a damn about All-Star Weekend.

“I care a lot about the NBA season, particularly this time of the year because I know brothers are going to show up and show us what they bring to the table in an effort to win a championship. But as it pertains specifically to NBA All-Star Weekend – they have snubbed their nose at the fans, they have snubbed their nose at the league, and what they have done is said, ‘To hell with all of y’all, we’re going to do what we want to do.’

“To the point it provoked the league to implement changes to where you got rookie All-Stars playing on a Sunday night in All-Star Weekend, contributing to the main event. And you got a four-time champion in Draymond Green saying it’s a joke, it’s not basketball, it’s a disgrace, and he was absolutely right. He just left out the part of who’s culpable for it, and that was the players themselves.”

Lack of effort remains key issue in the NBA's marquee weekend

Smith concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the issue with All-Star Weekend ultimately comes down to effort.

“Think about it – all we’re talking about was effort,” Smith said. “All we’re talking about was effort, and Kevin Durant will come out with a statement like that when all anybody was saying was, ‘Could you show that you actually care come All-Star Weekend? Could you actually show that you care?’

“And that’s the reason for the vitriol aimed in other folks’ direction. Very, very typical, unsurprising. But if he doesn’t give a damn, why should the rest of us?”

Durant’s remarks and Smith’s response add to the ongoing debate about the state of the NBA All-Star Game. In recent years, criticism over a lack of competitiveness and player engagement has led the league to make structural adjustments, including changes to the player selection process and game format.

This year, the NBA moved away from the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format, opting instead for a four-team, single-elimination tournament. Inside the NBA analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal each drafted a team, while Candace Parker led a fourth squad composed of the Rising Stars event winners. Shaq’s OGs ultimately claimed victory, but questions remain about whether the new format successfully revitalized All-Star Weekend.