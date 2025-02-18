SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden helped Team Shaq win the championship at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, but the tournament itself wasn't without controversy.

Shaquille O'Neal's team defeated Charles Barkley's team in the final round, 41-25. Harden had a team-high four assists in the championship round to go along with three points and two assists. It was an overall underwhelming event, as no player ended up scoring more than 15 points, which was done by Jayson Tatum in the title game.

James Harden reacts to new NBA All-Star Game format

For the first time this season, the NBA changed the All-Star Game format to form three teams composed of eight NBA All-Stars and a fourth team consisting of the Rising Stars Game winners. The four teams would go head-to-head tournament style up to 40 points, and the winners advance to face one another in a championship game up to 40 points.

Clippers' star James Harden was among a slew of players who expressed strong discontent for the NBA All-Star Game and the new format adopted by the NBA for this exhibition.

“It was a little weird,” James Harden told ClutchPoints after the NBA All-Star Game, joining both Trae Young and Kevin Durant. “Too many stoppages. I understand why, but we need to find a way to shorten all the stoppage and kind of get the game in flow. But other than that, I think it was a lot of excitement around it.”

Team Chuck defeated Team Kenny Smith, 41-32, and Team Shaq defeated Team Candace Parker, 42-35, in the first round. Shaq's team went on to beat Barkley's handily in the final round, 41-25, which saw All-Star Game MVP Stephen Curry record 12 points, four rebounds, and two steals while teammate Jayson Tatum added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Victor Wembanyama led Team Chuck in scoring with 11 points and three rebounds despite the loss.

“I mean, it's all a test,” Harden said when asked about the 40-point target score. “[Is] 40 points [enough]? I mean, it depends. You've got some of the best talent in the world, so I think 40 points is going to happen fast.”

If there is one thing the event did, it was amp up competitiveness from the start. Each of the games started with a fire that was missing from the last All-Star Game or two, but those quickly disappeared with every lengthy commercial break.

Comedian Kevin Hart was brought on as an emcee for the event, but that failed miserably as many were simply hoping to hear him less and get back to basketball, including Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The final game started with a score of 11-1, and then took a 17-minute “halftime” type of break before the game resumed.

“It's just too much stopping to where we gotta warm up and get going, then warm up again,” James Harden added. “It's a lot.”

Competitiveness has been a strong topic of discussion in the NBA over the last few years, with stars appearing to take the NBA All-Star Game less serious than years prior and many fans wondering why they should pay top dollar to watch stars get together and aimlessly play basketball.

“It's never been like that,” the Clippers All-Star said when asked about the competitiveness and potential risk of injury as the reason for the lack of it. “I think there's always been some kind of competitive nature in this All-Star Game. I think the last handful of years, the competitive nature went down. I don't know what the reasoning is, but for us, since I've been in the game, it's been competitive. And you really, for the most part in the first half, you cruise through it, everybody's scoring. And then in the second half, you kind of get serious and then in the 4th quarter, it's like, ‘oh, it's time to win.'

“It's a little different, this format. Personally, I didn't really like it, but I don't know what the reasoning is. And then there's a few breaks throughout our game as well.”

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suggested that the NBA All-Star Game return to it's usual East vs. West format. When asked about that idea, Harden offered his own.

“That might work,” Harden said. “Another idea is USA vs. the World. So, you know, there's other ways you can figure it out, but the format was just too much going on, stopping the game, starting the game, I think it should just be East vs. West with the best 24 players.”

James Harden now returns to a Clippers team that is sitting in sixth place in the West Conference with a 31-23 record. They trail the second-seed Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) by five games for the No. 2 seed and lead the 11th place Phoenix Suns (26-28) by five games.

In 51 appearances for the LA Clippers this season, James Harden has been averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

The biggest concerns involving Harden as of right now are his efficiency — currently shooting 39.4 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three — and his turnovers, which currently sit at 4.5 per game. But the return of Kawhi Leonard as well as the addition of Ben Simmons should help relieve Harden of some of his ball-handling duties as the season goes on.

James Harden and the Clippers return to action on Thursday night when they visit Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks for the start of a four-game road trip out East.