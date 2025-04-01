If it weren't for the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns would be far and away the biggest disaster of this 2024-25 NBA season, in danger of missing the playoffs despite having the most expensive roster in the league. Kevin Durant has continued to put up elite statistics, but his fit with costars Bradley Beal and Devin Booker has left a lot to be desired, to put it lightly.

Durant has never been one to keep his opinions about the sport to himself, and recently, the superstar weighed in on the ongoing debate regarding the state of the NBA today and how it compares to previous generations.

“I think we’re at the peak of basketball, in my opinion,” said Durant, per David Aldridge of The Athletic. “I feel like the game is always going to evolve into something different. There’s going to be players that change the mindset of how to win a basketball game. Now, you see, I think the bigs are starting to come back around, where the most dominant bigs are the guys that you want to run an offense through and play off of. I just think the game is always evolving, and if you complain about it too much then you’re not going to see the beauty of what’s going on.”

Durant also spoke on the parity that exists in the current NBA landscape.

“You see it through, what, the last six champions have been different. There’s going to be complaints across the board, but I think the game’s in a good place,” said Durant.

An interesting spot for the NBA

Durant is correct that the NBA is as skilled as it's ever been, with seven footers routinely launching 30-foot three pointers and mind-bending finishes at the rim becoming an everyday occurrence.

However, many fans have been vocal about their disdain for the game's current reliance on the three-point shot, even if it's proven to be the most effective way to win basketball games.

In any case, Durant and the Suns have bigger fish to fry at the current moment. The Suns will next take the court on Tuesday evening vs the Milwaukee Bucks, with Durant out of the lineup due to injury.