Just days after debuting yet another fresh colorway of his Nike KD 18, Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant returned to the floor in another wild iteration of his newest signature sneaker. Durant and the Suns are fighting for playoff position in the Western Conference, but that's never stopped the Slim Reaper from looking good while making his scoring look effortless. Fans are already calling for this PE (player exclusive) colorway to release to the public.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike KD 18 first launched in Febraury 2025 as part of Nike's “Black Label” pack for athletes like LeBron James, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more during All-Star Weekend. The eighteenth signature model for Durant is slated to see a number of additional releases, including the “Lucid Lime” debut colorway.

In recent games, Durant has been breaking out unreleased exclusives and after just rocking an “El Valle” pair to match the Suns' City Edition uniforms, he broke out this “The Valley” colorway to continue his run of new PEs.

Nike KD 18 “The Valley”

Kevin Durant reps “The Valley” with a new Nike KD 18 colorway 🌵 📷 @Suns pic.twitter.com/bnfXed2OBV — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) March 31, 2025 Expand Tweet



This Nike KD 18 appears to match the color scheme of the Suns' City Edition “The Valley” uniforms with a predominantly purple upper accented by black paneling and Native patterning throughout the toebox. The shoe features a second panel with “claws” or waves similar to the Nike Air Terra Humara, where the KD 18 draws some inspiration from. The panels alternate green on the lateral side and orange on the medial side to match the secondary colors of the purple uniform.

There's no news on whether these will release to the public or not, but we can expect Kevin Durant to continue teasing PE sneakers in hopes that they'll eventually make their way onto the release calendar. For now, fans can look forward to the “Lucid Lime” Nike KD 18 reportedly dropping on April 18, 2025.