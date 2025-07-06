After a tumultuous 2024-25 season, Kevin Durant is on the move once again. The Phoenix Suns honored their star scorer's wish to be traded, sending him to the Houston Rockets as a part of a seven-team trade that will shake up the landscape in the Western Conference.

In return for Durant, the Suns got Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and draft capital.

Ever since the move, much of the discussion has surrounded how Durant will fit into the Rockets' system and whether Houston can compete for a championship with him leading the way. However, before he gets to any of that, Durant sent a gracious message to the Suns and their fans on social media.

“My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way,” Durant wrote. “Remember it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!”

Durant and the Suns crashed and burned last season as the Big Three of him, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal struggled to stay healthy and mesh on the court. Now, he heads to another new situation where he will have the opportunity to help a young Rockets team that showed plenty of promise last season get over the hump.

Durant struggled with injuries at times last season, playing in just 62 games. However, when he was on the court, he still averaged 26.6 points per game on efficient shooting and was named an All-Star.

There is no question that, if healthy, Durant gives the Rockets exactly what they need and what they were missing last season during the playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. While he didn't reach his goals with Phoenix, it's clear that his time there helped him and will continue to be a benefit as he makes his way to Houston.

