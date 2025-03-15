After a 122-106 win against the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones opened up about his team’s playoff hopes this season. His team improved to 31-36, the eleventh-best record in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Suns owner Matt Ishbia recently reacted to the disappointing season. Jones didn’t hold back on the team’s high expectations heading into 2024-25.

However, for Jones, there’s no looking back. Instead, he’s looking ahead to what he hopes will be a playoff berth for the Suns despite their lackluster campaign, per AZ Central’s Duane Rankin.

“There’s a natural mental fatigue that comes with every season. It’s a long season. A lot of games. A lot of travel. Naturally, there’s a mental fatigue, but we just got to push through. There’s no excuses. Every team is facing the same mental fatigue.”

After beating the Kings, Jones hopes the Suns’ best basketball lies ahead in 2024-25.

“We had high expectations. We held ourselves to a high standard as well,” Jones added. “The season hasn’t gone as planned, but at the same time, there’s still season left, and there’s still postseason ball ahead, and that’s what we’re chasing and trying to achieve. We can’t dwell on the past. Can’t dwell on what the season’s been so far. All we can focus on is these next 15 games and try to make it in the postseason.”

Suns All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both led with 22 points. Jones led the bench with 20 points and four assists, and Ryan Dunn added 16 points. DeMar DeRozan’s 23 points led the Kings. Zach LaVine finished with 21 points, and Malik Monk added 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Matt Ishbia on the Suns’ ‘disappointing’ 2024-25 campaign

Suns' Tyus Jones isn't the only one speaking out. Team owner Matt Ishbia slapped the Suns with a harsh reality. However, it wasn’t shocking for a team with such high hopes entering the regular season. Ishbia didn’t hold back while delivering his honest opinion on this year’s Suns, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon

“It’s been a really disappointing year. Very disappointed,” Ishbia said. “There’s not a person in the organization that doesn’t feel that way. We had high expectations. We felt really good about where [we were] going into the season and we’ve not met any of those expectations. We’ve been well below what we all expected, and it’s not anything close.”

“If we get in the playoffs, I don’t think that we’re an easy out for anybody,” Ishbia concluded.

The Suns will face the Lakers on Sunday.