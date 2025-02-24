Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have weighed in on reports that Hooters is contemplating bankruptcy amid slumping sales. Bloomberg News recently revealed that the restaurant chain is considering filing for bankruptcy while engaging with creditors to restructure its operations.

Booker previously took to Twitter, posting, “Plz don't go @Hooters.”

Durant shared an AI-generated image on Instagram featuring himself and Booker at a table, both wearing Hooters T-shirts with a plate of wings in front of them.

Back in 2012, Booker expressed his love for the restaurant, tweeting that he and his friends were craving a Hooters outing.

“I'm thinking hooters tonight with the fellas,” he posted.

Hooters has enlisted the law firm Ropes & Gray to explore its future business strategy. While company officials have not yet decided on filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports that a decision could come within the next two months.

Hooters carries $300 million in debt despite shutting down locations in Rhode Island, Virginia, Florida, Kentucky, and Texas earlier in 2024.

With more than 300 locations nationwide, the company has faced growing financial challenges, including declining customer traffic and mounting economic pressures.

Several restaurants with a similar concept to Hooters have emerged over the years, including Tilted Kilt and Twin Peaks.

The Phoenix Suns getting dominated by the Toronto Raptors

As for the basketball side of things Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combined for 61 points, but the Phoenix Suns struggled as the Toronto Raptors controlled the game from start to finish in a 127-109 defeat.

Booker and Beal carried most of the scoring load for the Suns, while Kevin Durant had one of his toughest outings of the season, finishing with just 15 points in 40 minutes and missing all five of his three-point attempts. The Raptors capitalized from beyond the arc, shooting 20-for-35 (57.1%), while the Suns struggled at 7-for-28 (25%).

Toronto's balanced attack featured four players scoring at least 20 points, with Chris Boucher, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley each tallying 23, while Scottie Barnes added 20.

The Suns have maintained a mostly healthy roster since the All-Star break, though Monte Morris (low back soreness) was a late scratch. He and Cody Martin (sports hernia) were both unavailable for the game.

Toronto was without Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (right hip pointer), and Ulrich Chomche (right partial proximal MCL tear) for the game.

Phoenix (27-30) lost all the momentum from their win over the Chicago Bulls as Toronto completely shut them down. The Suns now look to bounce back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.