It feels that every time Kevin Durant steps on the court for the Phoenix Suns, something magical happens. After former teammate Kyrie Irving dropped a heartwarming take on Durant approaching 30,000 points, he made some more history before that mark. For the first time since 2006, he's made 4+ 3-pointers in 5 straight games.

The person who also holds that streak?

Raja Bell.

The latter was a pivotal role player for the Suns during their 7 seconds or less offense. With Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire leading the way, Bell was a 3-and-D player who excelled in his role. Now, Durant has approached that figure, which doesn't come as a surprise.

On the season, he's shooting 40.8% from 3. Not to mention, he's attempting the most threes per game since the 2017-18 season. He was the Golden State Warriors and a part of an NBA dynasty. Either way, his efficiency remains supreme. For instance, Durant had only 10 points through the third quarter and then hit 3 consecutive 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Durant exchanged trash talk with Gary Payton throughout the game. He must've said something that lit a fire. If not, then Durant's hot hand is a result of his elite play.

Kevin Durant continues to impress with the Suns

Having a generational player on your team is something that everybody wants. Luckily for Phoenix, when they traded for Durant, he instantly brought that superstar aura to the team. He creates attention like no other, yet remains one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history.

Since the win against the Brooklyn Nets, he's been on a tear from 3. For example, Durant has hit 4 3-pointers three times, and 5 3-pointers twice in this stretch. Mind you, he's shooting over 50% from 3 during this stretch. The efficiency remains elite. Plus, Devin Booker's increased scoring output has defenses gravitating off of Durant.

As a result, he's made the defense pay every chance he gets. During the 5-game stretch, the Suns have 4 of those. In total, they've won 9 of their last 12. It sparks a monumental time for them to win, considering everything that's happened in January alone. Although Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic have been involved in trade rumors, it hasn't distracted Phoenix.

It especially hasn't distracted Durant. He's been through that process and those rumor discussions before. Either way, it makes the impressive play all the more impressive. The upcoming 15-time All-Star will be the lone Suns representative in the game, with Booker not making the cut. However, there are still a couple of weeks of basketball left before then.

Who knows? Durant can have his fifth game with 4+ made 3-pointers on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.