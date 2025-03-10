Following the Phoenix Suns' 125-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks, All-Star forward Kevin Durant had a tweet from Skip Bayless. In the tweet, Bayless talked about Durant being mentally ‘semi-retired.'

However, Durant didn't let it slide on X (formerly Twitter). He responded with “f**k it, we're both washed. It was a great run @skipbayless.”

The Suns forward isn't afraid to speak his mind on social media, most notably after wins. Still, Bayless mentioned some points during Sunday's game.

There was a possession where Durant was leading the fastbreak. He hoisted up a 3-pointer but was blocked from behind by Mavericks center Dwight Powell.

He looked frustrated that no one told him about the trailing defender. Despite that lone play, Durant seemed locked in throughout the game.

When the Suns entertained trade offers for Durant before the trade deadline, he was blindsided. After all, the franchise was about to send him to the Golden State Warriors before he turned it down.

Some reports have stated that this is Durant's last season with the Suns. Even though the second half of the season, that locked-in mentality is there.

Suns' Kevin Durant responded to Skip Bayless with humor

Plenty of media personalities and former players have attacked Durant, specifically this season. For instance, Stephen A Smith routinely called out Durant for his leadership. While fellow teammates and coaches have dismissed those claims, it hasn't stopped.

Another example could be from his former teammate, Kendrick Perkins. He also talked about Durant not being a leader, and the latter dismissed that claim with a humorous response.

Going back to Bayless, he's gone at Durant throughout his entire career. Most of his claims though have been about his legacy, but he had one criticism early in Durant's career.

He talked about how he and Russell Westbrook would never mesh with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following a loss in the Western Conference Finals, Durant joined the Warriors are won two NBA championships.

Either way, the criticism will continue to fly in, as long as the Suns All-Star is playing. After all, plenty of it has happened this season alone.

The funny part is though, that Durant's comments are just a glimpse into his openness to respond to his peers. During his time with the Warriors and a little before, he would go on burner accounts and respond.

Now, he's using his main account to go after some critics. The Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-to-back set and will look to aim for a spot in the play-in tournament.