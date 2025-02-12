From a free throw at the beginning to another free throw, Kevin Durant has etched his name in the record books and surpassed the 30,000-point mark against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He needed 27 points to eclipse the mark, and he officially is in the 30,000-point club.

That was a good chunk of the story heading into the game. Funny enough, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke highly of Durant before the game. He talked about his work ethic, drive, skill, and most of all, his consistency. Throughout his career, the Slim Reaper has always been one of the greats.

A near 7-footer that can shoot, dribble, post-up, drive, as well as other offensive elements is unheard of. Not to mention, the pace he plays the game with. Even after tearing his Achilles, Durant has managed to take his game to another level. There's a certain patience he plays the game with.

Kevin Durant's 30,000-point metric is the latest highlight for the Suns

Even though the Suns season hasn't gone how they would've envisioned, it has had its fair share of memorable moments. The 26-27 squad has been underwhelming, even though high expectations were coming into the season. The Big 3 of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal was set for year two.

They signed Tyus Jones in free agency and hired head coach Mike Budenholzer. The offense was destined to take a jolt, but it's been anything but. Despite a quality season from Durant and the rest of the Big 3, the expectations now seem insurmountable to overcome.

Before then though, he was a part of Team USA's run in the Summer Olympics. Although he missed a decent chunk of group play with an injury, once he came back, it was like he never left. During the beginning of the opening rounds, Durant broke a Team USA scoring record.

His performance in the Olympics was a collection of the team's success. The Suns forward teamed up with Booker and put the country on their backs.

Regardless of the Suns lack of success, it doesn't take away from Durant's individual success. He's been an 11-time All-NBA player, as well as a 14-time All-Star. Furthermore, he has the 2014 MVP trophy in his collection as well. As one of the most well-rounded players in history, another milestone is added to his long list of accomplishments.

He'll be the ninth player in NBA history to reach the 30,000-point mark. His next obstacle will be to take down Julius Irving. He has 30,026, a mark that Durant can easily pass, as long as he remains healthy.