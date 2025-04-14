Kevin Durant has never been shy to make his feelings regarding anything known. Ever since embracing his role as a villain (in NBA terms), Durant always seems to take the time to clap back towards his haters on social media, with X (formerly Twitter) being his preferred platform. And with the Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 season coming to an end on Sunday after missing out on a play-in tournament spot, Durant is once again the target of some social media criticisms.

One NBA fan in particular decided to call out Durant for being heavily reliant on isolation basketball, implying that his style of play doesn't translate to winning basketball (if the Suns' 2024-25 season is anything to go off of). Durant is perplexed as to how this narrative came to light, as he is one of the most efficient isolation players in the entire association.

“Yall gotta stop wit this iso heavy narrative, I get 4 ISOs a game man,” Durant wrote.

It's not a Durant tweet if it doesn't come with some deadpan humor. One fan called out Durant for being someone who self-sabotages, for being someone “insecure” anytime he receives criticism, and for being self-motivated and not having the capacity to play well with others. The Suns star, however, had the perfect clap back.

“I would say I’m the most secure person in Arizona and I work extremely well with others,” Durant added.

After this nightmare of a season from the Suns, they may have no other recourse but to trade Durant away. One fan agrees with this, “respectfully” citing a Durant trade a the easiest way for them to recoup assets even though he prefers it if he stays in the Valley. And the 36-year-old star seems to agree with such a notion.

“Respectfully 🤝🏿,” Durant expressed.

Kevin Durant's Suns stint will end up being a footnote in his career

When the Suns traded for Kevin Durant in 2023, it looked as though they were on the cusp of getting over the hump; while they ran into the eventual champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs, it was a promising start to life in the Valley for the two-time NBA champion.

But the Suns only got worse from there; they mortgaged their future completely with the Bradley Beal trade and gave up on Deandre Ayton. In 2025, the Suns finished with a horrid 36-46 record (the same win-loss total as the Portland Trail Blazers, Ayton's current team), plunging their passionate fanbase into sorrow. Durant, however, believes that time as always will be the panacea.

“Time will heal all brother,” Durant wrote.