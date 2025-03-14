As Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishiba set the record straight on Devin Booker's future with the organization, he also shared his candid thoughts on about the performance of the team this season. While there have been rumors around Suns stars Kevin Durant and Booker, Ishiba clears the air there and mostly about this year.

With Phoenix six games below .500 with not that much time left in the season, there is no doubt that Ishiba mentioned how it's been a “really disappointing year.” However, he would be quick to say that if the team gets in the playoffs, they won't be an “easy out” according to ESPN.

“It's been a really disappointing year. Very disappointed,” Ishbia said. “There's not a person in the organization that doesn't feel that way. We had high expectations. We felt really good about where [we were] going into the season and we've not met any of those expectations. We've been well below what we all expected, and it's not anything close.”

“If we get in the playoffs, I don't think that we're an easy out for anybody,” Ishbia said.

Suns' Mat Ishiba on the situation with Kevin Durant

Surrounding the Suns in the offseason is the future of Kevin Durant, where a lot of speculation points to his departure, but Ishiba would mention how the team will “evaluate” that, but that it's “a lot easier winning” with the star “than without him.”

“I'll just say that we're going to evaluate in the offseason,” Ishbia said. “We're going to find a way to win, and it's probably a lot easier winning with Kevin Durant than without him. But at the same time, yes, if we're not good enough in this iteration of the Phoenix Suns, we're going to find a way to be better next year. ”

While some fans would call for a rebuild, Ishiba would also talk about how surprising he is to hear that people “like” that process.

“It's surprising to me that other people, other fans, they actually like the rebuild process,” Ishbia said. “Like, ‘Oh, let's rebuild it.' Are you crazy?! You think I'm going to go for seven years and try to get there? You enjoy the 2030 draft picks that we have holding? I want to try to see the game today. I want us to win today, and we're going to try.

“Although let's say this doesn't work, guess what? Maybe next year we won't be as good, but we're going to try again,” Ishiba continued. “The next opportunity we have, we're going to try to win and compete. And it will work. We will win championships here in Phoenix. Might not be this year, but I promise you we are going to do it. And that's what we're focused on.”

At any rate, Phoenix is 30-36 which puts them 11th in the Western Conference as they next face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.