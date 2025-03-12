With Kevin Durant becoming more and more likely to leave the Phoenix Suns, options are on the table. For former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, he wants to see Durant be in his element.

After the Suns put Durant in a possible trade to the Golden State Warriors, it might've signaled the beginning of the end. The past Big 3's that the All-Star has been a part of, haven't been in his favor.

For example, the Big 3 with Kyrie Irving and James Harden on the Brooklyn Nets didn't work. Now, the trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal isn't working for the Suns.

Williams detailed more about where the superstar shouldn't go on the Run It Back FDTV Show.

“With the (Los Angeles) Lakers, with the (Dallas) Mavs it’s going to be the same old narrative,” Williams said.

“It’s going to be the same conversations, same critiques, and criticism every time they lose a game or they don’t go on a run that we expect them to go on. It’s going to be the end of the world, you don’t want to end your career like that.”

Lou Williams hopes Kevin Durant doesn't join a superteam

Unless the Suns win the NBA championship or make the playoffs, or the play-in game, this season could be a wash. As a result, he would be zero for two on joining a super team.

As a result, Williams wants the Suns All-NBA forward to go back to his roots and be the veteran everyone looks up to.

“Go somewhere where they’re up and coming,” Williams said. “You’ve got some young stars that can do their thing and you can add to that.

“You can be the OG, you can be the vet, you can be the guy that they’re going to throw the ball to when they need a bucket. Let these young guys do the heavy lifting.”

Williams also elaborated that Durant could be the third guy on a team like the San Antonio Spurs. However, they have Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. While both players are still establishing themselves, they are still stars.

On the flip side, joining a team like the Washington Wizards could be ideal. They have promise with all their young talent, have the cap space, and are close to Durant's home area of the DMV.

Either way, the Suns will explore all the best trade returns for Durant. Still, he will want to go where is best for him, even if it is another superteam or a young team.