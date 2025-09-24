After Phoenix Suns GM Brian Gregory predicted a breakout season for Grayson Allen, owner Mat Ishbia doesn't want his team to be judged by wins and losses. Perhaps Ishbia is prioritizing his team's overall growth over its record for the 2025-26 season. However, it undoubtedly didn't come off that way, as his quote from Suns Media Day has gone viral on social media.

Ishbia attempts to briefly explain what he meant by measuring success amid the Suns' upcoming season in the video clip about the 2025-26 season, per Oh No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year, but the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year,” Ishbia said. “But it is going to be measured in success, and how are we successful?”

Victories are typically the most reliable measure of success in sports. However, without labeling the upcoming season a transition year, Ishbia said everything but the obvious about his Suns, which is that they will likely struggle before improving. After moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the Suns' new players will take time to acclimate to their new surroundings, while future roster moves will dictate where Phoenix stands in the Western Conference.

Suns GM Brian Gregory on Grayson Allen's upcoming season

Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban says he warned Suns owner Mat Ishbia about going all-in with his new team. After trading for All-Star Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to form a ‘Big 3' around All-Star Devin Booker, the failed attempt to create a championship team officially ended over the summer, as the Suns transitioned to a new era.

Suns GM Brian Gregory is predicting a big season from Grayson Allen, he revealed, per Espo's X, formerly Twitter.

“He’s going to have a breakout year,” Gregory said. “He’s had as good a summer as anyone.”

From 33.5 to 24.1 minutes per game, Allen's usage rate decreased significantly last season, after averaging career bests in points (13.5) and 3-point percentage (46.1%) in 2023-24. Grayson's offensive production is expected to return to its former level in 2025-26, or possibly even better, as Gregory's allusion to Allen's breakout year is likely to be a case in point.