A team-building exercise unlike any other: the Phoenix Suns took their off day to celebrate Jalen Green's high school jersey retirement ceremony in Fresno, California.

He played at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno for the first three years of his high school career. There, he developed into one of the most prolific athletes and players who would be a part of the 2021 NBA draft class.

Since Green has made an immediate splash with the Suns, he's unfortunately dealt with a lingering hamstring. Still, that hasn't kept him from showing the same passion and enthusiasm.

However, those two feelings were reciprocated by his teammates and head coach Jordan Ott on the team's off day.

“Really cool. So thankful to fit it into our schedule with the no-practice day. It was easy to get in and out, and the guys showed up for him,” Ott said after Thursday's practice via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

“It was really cool to see the high school and all his teammates come back, along with his family and friends. It was cool to be a part of.”

Suns' camaraderie continues to be highlighted with Jalen Green's trip

Throughout the season, the consistent theme was how prepared the Suns would be. Safe to say that they weren't messing around. The guys were in the gym working and building that team chemistry.

Even Devin Booker talked about taking the team up to Sedona in a few weeks before media day. Now, the team went to support Green in his hometown.

Little things like this continue to trickle into how the chemistry continues to grow. Guys don't have to commit themselves to things like this, but they chose to do so, as Mark Williams explained.

“We just wanted to support our brother. A moment like that is super special,” Williams said via Shane Young of Suns.com

That alone shows how tight-knit the group is, especially with only 15 games in. Not to mention, Green has only played in two games, but his presence is felt every night.

It likely won't be the last time the team does something of this caliber for a player. It might just be a matter of time before another Suns player has something special come up, where the whole team arrives in support.