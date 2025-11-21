Was a 9-6 start for the Phoenix Suns on anyone's radar? To the outsiders and media, likely not, but don't tell that to center Mark Williams.

The latter has been one of the main cogs for Phoenix. Even though Williams has had his minutes monitored by the Suns, he has been the defensive anchor and has provided an immediate boost.

Ever since he was traded in the offseason, Williams and his teammates were locked into the offseason regimen. Teammates like Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and Collin Gillespie were there training and developing chemistry.

When the Duke center was asked about the team's hot start, he knew it would happen all along.

“I wouldn't say I'm surprised,” Williams said following Thursday's practice via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “I feel like we instilled a lot of good things this summer.

“Everybody's been here. We've been working hard. We've done a lot of good things, and I think we're just applying it to a different opponent. Honestly, I think in some games earlier in the year that we should've won that we lost.”

Mark Williams sees the Suns better than the record shows

Through the first four games, the Suns mightily struggled. Some of it was due to coaching, while others were related to the team's lack of defense.

However, they rattled off five consecutive wins before squandering a 20-point lead to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Then, they traveled to Portland and convincingly took down the Trail Blazers.

As Williams said, there were games like the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors where those games were winnable. But it came down to defense and countering a tad too late.

For whatever it's worth, the team will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who boast a 10-5 record. The Suns only have one win against a team with a .500 or greater record.

This can be another great test for this young Phoenix team, and a chance for Williams's words to come fruition.