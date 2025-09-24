After Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia vowed to make games accessible, the Suns' new GM, Brian Gregory, has high expectations for veteran guard Grayson Allen. Shortly after his front office promotion from vice president of player programming to GM, Gregory traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The historic blockbuster move, the first seven-team trade in NBA history, signaled the end of the Suns' superteam era.

Bradley Beal reached a buyout before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, and All-Star Devin Booker agreed to a whopping two-year, $145 million extension. With Booker reprising his role as the focal point of the Suns' offense, Allen will most likely take on an increased role, as Gregory is anticipating a big season, he said, per PHNX Sports.

“He’s going to have a breakout year,” Gregory said. “He’s had as good a summer as anyone.”

From 33.5 to 24.1 minutes per game, Allen's usage rate decreased significantly last season, after averaging career bests in points (13.5) and 3-point percentage (46.1%) in 2023-24. Grayson's offensive production is expected to return to its former level in 2025-26, or possibly even better, as Gregory's allusion to Allen's breakout year is likely to be a case in point.

Brian Gregory looking forward to Suns' new era

After trading All-Star Kevin Durant to the Rockets, Suns GM Brian Gregory emphasized that the pieces coming back in return would put his team on the right path to improve from a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. The Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft — Khaman Maluach — various second-round picks, and more.

Gregory says he felt like trading Durant for the package in return was worth the haul.

“Our biggest thing was to find a way to bring in the valuable pieces that would help us continue to move forward in the right direction…So the team got together at the end and felt pretty good about what transpired,” Gregory said.

The Suns also addressed the center position in a trade with the Hornets for Mark Williams. While getting ready for a new era of Suns basketball, fans will get a firsthand look at the Green and Booker combination this upcoming season.