When the Phoenix Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Nick Richards, it was a quality move and one that head coach Mike Budenholzer was a fan of. However, there have been some inconsistencies with his playing time. Although he'll play the majority of the first three quarters, it feels like he's virtually nonexistent in the fourth quarter.

The numbers don't support Richards being a liability. It's left many Suns fans questioning what is happening. The team needs a physicality and rebounding presence. While backup center Mason Plumlee is respectable, he's playing starter minutes in crunch time.

When asked about Richards's lack of minutes, Budenholzer explained to AZCentral's Duane Rankin that he needs to be more aware of the big man.

“He's just got to keep getting more reps, and for him to get more reps, I got to play him,” Budenholzer said.

“I think we had a good practice the other day in Austin. The more time we can mix in some practice and shootarounds. He's getting there. It's also a little bit of credit to Mason (Plumlee). We feel Mason is a good player. We've got two good choices. Nick is getting more and more comfortable, and we're happy with his progress.”

Mike Budenholzer has to play Nick Richards in the Suns' final period

The Suns are currently in a rut. They've lost the last four games and dropped Thursday's contest to the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama. While the Spurs are still a respectable team, there were a plethora of questionable decisions. Putting Grayson Allen on De'Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter, Ryan Dunn playing only 20 seconds.

Finally, Richards only played nine minutes in the contest. After the Suns made it known that they needed a center, playing the starting center for only nine minutes isn't a good thing. There haven't been attitude problems or an injury. As Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, they'll need Richards every second he's on the floor.

The Bulls are eighth in the league in rebounds per game. On the other hand, Phoenix is 25th, and the separation is three. Still, guys like Chicago center Nikola Vucevic will make life tough on the glass. Either way, Budenholzer will need to play Richards more in the fourth quarter.

Although the center is still getting acclimated, the only way he can build chemistry is by playing. Funny enough, Richards made Suns history in his first game with the team. He posted a double-double off the bench. Furthermore, Phoenix will need all the wins they can get if they hope to make a playoff push.