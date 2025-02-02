When Luka Doncic was traded Saturday evening, it stunned many, including Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer. After Devin Booker gave his reaction to the Doncic trade, the head coach gave his initial reaction to the news following Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“It's buzzing back in the locker room a bit,” Budenholzer said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin. “It's the NBA. There's always something happening. Other than that, it's obviously two of the great players in our league. So, we'll all talk about it, and we'll all have opinions about it.”

Throughout the league, the Doncic trade left NBA stars stunned. From Suns players, Blazers players, and even NBA executives and analysts. No one saw a move like this happening until it happened. Trading a franchise star to the Los Angeles Lakers, of all places, is a stunner.

Mike Budenholzer echoes the Suns' feelings about Luka Doncic trade

For the Suns, they were playing a road back-to-back series. Towards the end of the game, both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were checking their phones and seeing the trade. Both of them were stunned, including the entirety of the bench. Again, it echoes a sentiment that many have stated. No one is safe in the NBA.

Even with the Dallas Mavericks establishing Doncic as their franchise player, that love was lost. Even though NBA players are seen by many as simply athletes, they're still people at the end of the day. They have emotions, feelings, and thoughts like everyone else.

Seeing a superstar, and an MVP candidate be traded so suddenly has to be a shocking thing. The only two people who are technically “safe” in the NBA are LeBron James and Bradley Beal. Both have a no-trade clause, meaning that they can approve or veto a trade that involves them.

With all that being said, more reactions will continue to fly in. With the February 6 trade deadline, the Suns could possibly make a move of their own before then.