When Diana Taurasi announced her retirement, it took many by surprise. One of those was Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer. He explained before Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies how Taurasi will leave a lasting legacy.

“Just a legend in basketball,” Budenholzer said. “What she's done on the collegiate level, on the professional level, on the international level. I'm not a big historian, but I'm guessing there's nobody that's done what she's done.”

Taurasi's 20-year career has been matched with impressive accolades. Some of them include winning three NCAA titles, three WNBA titles, and six Gold Medals. This isn't including the individual accolades she's won. Some of those include winning two WNBA Finals MVPs, one regular season MVP, as well as breaking the all-time scoring and 3-point record.

As the new generation steps into the limelight, Taurasi has passed the torch to new stars. Players like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Caitlin Clark are next up, according to many. After all, Wilson broke the single-season scoring record. Stewart has won two titles and MVPs. Clark broke the single-season 3-point and assist records.

Still, Taurasi was the one who paved the way. Budenholzer has seen her game ever since he stepped into the coaching ranks. Plenty of players have deep adoration and respect for the Phoenix Mercury great.

Mike Budenholzer's compliment shows Diana Taurasi's greatness

Once again, Taurasi's greatness is echoed throughout all of basketball. Even the late great Kobe Bryant gave her an illustrious nickname: The White Mamba. The nickname was dubbed because of the killer instinct. Luckily, Taurasi showed that in just about every game.

Especially in the playoffs, the Mercury star showed out on the biggest stage. Even Suns star Devin Booker has always spoken highly of Taurasi. He mentioned how much he's learned from her throughout the years. With the final years behind her, it was a matter of time.

For example, Nike teased a potential Taurasi retirement following the season. After winning her sixth Olympic Gold Medal, there is nothing else left for her to prove. No matter what, the Suns will likely have a moment to acknowledge her accomplishments. Also, Taurasi left a lasting legacy with her team.

Both franchises are intertwined with another. Still, her legacy remains unmatched, no matter where she goes. Budenholzer will likely have more to say, along with the rest of the team about her impact. Furthermore, plenty of NBA players will give their two cents about Taurasi retiring from the WNBA.

The game has grown, and it has Taurasi to thank.