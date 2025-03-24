As the games go along, Oso Ighodaro has become one of the most impactful players on the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, it's caught the eye of point guard, Tyus Jones.

After the Suns signed Jones to a $3.3 million deal in the offseason, the former Duke basketball star was expected to run the offense. He's run both the starting unit, as well as the second unit.

Even though his role has fluctuated, one thing hasn't changed. The trust he has in Ighodaro.

Throughout the season, both players go over coverages, matchups, as well as anything they see. With Jones being one of the most efficient playmakers in the league, Ighodaro took immediate interest.

He immediately starting picking Jones's brain on defensive schemes, coverages, and offensive looks. How to get guys like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker more space.

Regardless of that, Ighodaro gave a funny explanation for his relationship with Jones.

“Me and Tyus talk all the time… sometimes he tells me not to talk to him.” 😂@GeraldBourguet asked Oso Ighodaro about his relationship with Tyus Jones, and how the two are constantly communicating.#SunsUp pic.twitter.com/TE4XTonV8a — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Me and Tyus talk all the time… sometimes he tells me not to talk to him anymore,” Ighodaro said, jokingly. “He says I ask too many questions, but he's always looking out for me.

“Always tells me anything that comes to his mind that he thinks would help me, he tells me. So I feel like we do a good job, especially in the games communicating at a high level.”

The four-year man at Marquette made tremendous progress each year. One of the more peculiar elements of his game is the playmaking. For someone his size, it's uncommon.

Oso Ighodaro's skill set is unique for the Suns

He'll find guys in the right spot and even thread the needle. The confidence to make the right read comes from Ighodaro's trust in his point guard. Luckily for him, the trust is reciprocated on all fronts.

Much like his teammates, Jones echoed a similar sentiment about his teammate's IQ.

“It's not super common… He's ahead of the learning curve, for sure,” Jones said.

Even the guys in the Suns' Big 3 were initially shocked at his demeanor, poise, and confidence. Not to mention, all of the inconsistencies he's faced with playing time aren't for the faint of heart.

In February, he played a combined 21 minutes. On Friday, Ighodaro played 44 minutes and was a massive part of the Suns win. Once again, he did plenty of the things he's done all year.

He is a quality defender and a smart passer, and he uses his basketball IQ and instincts extremely effectively. However, the grassroots of those skills comes from the work behind the scenes.

Jones explained more of what the duo will do to prepare for a game.

“Anything I see that I’m going to implement in my game, I’ll try to break down the defense and I’ll go talk to him as well.”@GeraldBourguet asked Tyus Jones regarding how he and Oso Ighodaro are constantly communicating.#SunsUp pic.twitter.com/eE5935DUNt — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“A lot of time in practice it'll be usually (looking at) the scout (team),” Jones said. “Understanding what the defense and our opponent are going to be doing. Then throughout games, we're in constant communication. Oso is a high IQ player and he makes a lot of passes. A great passer.

“So for me, anything I see that I'm going to implement in my game or try to help myself break down the defense, I'm talking to him as well. Then talking through pick and roll stuff with him as well. We're just in constant communication, and we're just going to continue to build on that.”

Tyus Jones loves Oso Ighodaro's mindset for the Suns

Staying ready has been the mantra of the Suns rookies the entire year. If a random person watched Friday's game, they would likely not guess that Ighodaro played only 21 minutes in February.

Regardless of that, the former All-Big East team member has stamped his presence on the Suns. It has caught everyone's attention in a positive way.

Phoenix will take on the reeling Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. After Nick Richards was ruled out of Friday's contest, Ighodaro might be in line for another start.

Overall, the confidence and trust from his teammates could give him some much-needed clarity heading into the game.