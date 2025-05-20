The walls are seemingly closing in on the Phoenix Suns' front office. Last Friday, a former employee filed a lawsuit against the Suns, alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

That employee was Gene Traylor, the Suns' safety, security, and risk management director.

Now, Suns' CEO, Josh Bartelstein, is facing allegations that he had an affair with WNBA player Sophie Cunningham.

This bombshell accusation came out as a result of Traylor's lawsuit. Traylor claims he told Bartelstein that Cornelius Craig, the franchises’ vice president of security and risk management, told others that Bartelstein, whose married, had an affair with Cunningham.

On Tuesday, the Suns released a statement flatly denying the accusations, per Ben Horney of Front Office Sports. They specifically criticized Sheree Wright, one of Traylor's attorneys.

“The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible. Let’s be absolutely clear about the origin of these claims,” Suns senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch said.

“Attorney Sheree Wright, a personal injury and immigration lawyer, currently serving a two year probation with the Arizona State Bar for violating the rules of professional conduct, sees an opportunity because of the reports about previous ownership. Ms. Wright has now filed four separate lawsuits against the organization, seeking over $140 million dollars in compensation. To date, her cases have been dismissed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Arizona Civil Rights Division or voluntarily withdrawn.

“She continues to insert salacious lies and fabrications into her complaints—knowing that the media may report them as fact, as happened yesterday—she hopes to coerce the Phoenix Suns into settling. Sheree Wright will not extort our organization and never see a single dollar.

“We will pursue all available legal avenues and hold those accountable for participating in the spread of misleading and false narratives.”

Bartelstein is also the CEO of the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019-2024.

The affair allegedly occurred during that time.

Cunningham sat out the season opener with the Indiana Fever on May 17 due to an ankle injury.