The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will play in their season opener on Saturday afternoon. The Fever will be without Sophie Cunningham — who was acquired this past offseason — as she battles a right ankle injury, the team announced. Caitlin Clark will attempt to lead Indiana to the win, but Cunningham's absence is far from ideal.

Cunningham was hoping to play on Saturday. The 28-year-old is a versatile wing player who can guard multiple positions at 6'1″. She is also a strong three-point shooter, recording a percentage of 36.2 for her career. In 2024 with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham shot 37.8 percent while averaging 4.5 attempts from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Cunningham is not a bad rebounder and she plays hard on the defensive end of the floor. Indiana wanted to improve its defensive intensity this season, which surely played a role in their decision to acquire Cunningham.

Fever looking to earn win despite Sophie Cunningham's injury absence

The Fever still feature enough depth to get the job done on Saturday afternoon. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell are one of the best big threes in the entire WNBA. Players such as DeWanna Bonner and Lexie Hull will also positively impact the team. The Fever are considered a possible championship contender in 2025 given all of their depth.

The Sky will present a challenge on Saturday, however. Angel Reese is a candidate to take a step forward in her second WNBA season. Kamilla Cardoso also features a high ceiling. This Sky team will make things interesting against the Fever.

Indiana and Chicago tend to play competitive matchups, so Saturday's game could prove to be a must-watch affair. Will the Fever be able to earn the victory at home despite Sophie Cunningham's injury absence? Fans will find out later on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 3 PM EST.