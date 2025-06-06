Anyone who doesn't think that Stephen A. Smith doesn't ruffle any feathers is living under a rock. On Thursday, he issued a stark warning about the NBA All-Star game and its new format.

Beginning next year, the All-Star game will feature Team USA vs the World. But Smith contended that if this doesn't jive, the All-Star weekend, as most have come to know it, will become a distant memory.

“If this doesn't work [USA vs. World], I think you're going to see the NBA do away with All-Star weekend,” he said. “And this era of players will forever be stained for the rest of their lives because ASW was banished because of a lack of effort. That's never happened before. Football is violent; that's why they do flag football; football is so violent that you can get hurt. These guys, oh my god. Effort.”

However, not everyone shares his concern. Bring in Phoenix Suns veteran forward Kevin Durant, whom he said Smith was being “dramatic.”

On Friday, Smith vehemently responded to Durant on First Take by providing some clips of Smith being “dramatic“, per Clutchpoints.

“I know a little thing or two about drama,” Smith said as he played clips of his recent appearance on the legendary soap opera General Hospital.

"I know a little thing or two about drama." Stephen A. Smith provided some drama clips of himself and Kevin Durant in response to the latter calling SAS's All-Star game comment "dramatic" 😆 (via @FirstTake)

This isn't the first time these two have gone at it. Also, it won't be the last.

The battle between Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith

Durant recently chastised Smith for his analysis of him. Last year, he referred to Smith as a “clown” after the latter questioned the leadership and overall ability of Durant.

In all, Smith accused Durant of not galvanizing his team enough. Durant responded by citing his years of experience in the league.

However, Smith didn't back down on his comments. So it should come as no surprise that they don't see eye to eye on this latest matter concerning the All-Star game format.

Ironcially, Smith sees the benefit of Durant returning to the Thunder if they don't win the NBA title against the Pacers. The Suns are currently in a state of disarray due to roster issues, insoncistency in the coaching staff, and an unclear vision.

There is also hints at a possible trading of Durant.