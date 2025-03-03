As the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the team is looking to solidify themselves as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. With superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the Thunder, Stephen A. Smith floats the idea that maybe Kevin Durant should be in the team's radar if they don't win the championship this season.

Smith was talking on ESPN's “Get Up” about the best landing spot for Durant since it seems likely his stint with the Phoenix Suns could end by the summer. The sports analyst would mention a reunion in Oklahoma City makes sense as Phoenix should give the No. 1 seed a call since they need assets.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder should go and get Kevin Durant back,” Smith said. “If you lose this year, if you don't get it done this year, they should go back and get Kevin Durant, they've got so many assets they have stuff to give away. They can't possibly use all of them. Phoenix is in desperate need of assets now, obviously that's something that could potentially alienate Devin Booker, because he's not trying to be a part of a rebuilding or reclamation project. But if you are the Phoenix Suns and you're trying to get what you can for an aging Kevin Durant, albeit a superstar, who is aging, then you call the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

Stephen A. Smith envisions Kevin Durant reuniting with Thunder

With the Thunder looking to reach the NBA Finals this season, some people are doubting them due to the amount of youth on the team like Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. Smith sees Durant bringing that veteran presence while still being a great player as he puts executive Sam Presti on blast.

“And this is why I say Sam Presti should consider it, especially if the Oklahoma City Thunder don't win this year,” Smith said. “Enough of Sam Presti, the man is a phenomenal executive. We know this, but I'm sick of, you got to close. Always be closed. You remember the movie Glengarry Glenn Ross with Alec Baldwin, always be closing. Sam Presti has had 17 years and has never closed. He's had Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Sergio Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Carmelo Anthony, Victor Oladipo, I mean, the list goes on. Now, you got Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, you got Chet Holmgren, you got Hartenstein, you got everything. I mean, my God, this man has had everything, but an apron and a bib. You got to win.”

Oklhaoma City is 49-11 which puts them comfortably on No. 1 in the West before they face Houston on Monday.