In the final seconds of Tuesday's 119-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Phoenix Suns had a takeover in front of their home crowd. Kevin Durant swung the ball to Collin Gillespie for an open 3-pointer. During the season, Durant gave a shoutout to the G-League dogs.

Gillespie performed like a dog, posting 10 points and a +21 rating. However, his 3-pointer sealed the deal for the Suns. Following the shot, the roof of the arena came unglued.

It was the loudest the arena had been in weeks, maybe months. Durant gave Gillespie a chest bump and was hyping him up. Following the game, Gillespie had a simple explanation about taking the shot.

“Why not,” Gillespie said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

The first half was abysmal, to say the least. The Suns were outscored 65-49, including a 41-19 advantage by the Clippers. As a result, plenty of fans were booing and heading for the exit.

However, once Gillespie checked into the game, he instantly gave energy, as he's done all season. This time was different though. There was a different poise to him.

After Gillespie dominated the G-League, he had his first real test. He guarded Clippers point guard James Harden. Although the latter used his veteran savvy to get to the free-throw line, the communication was elite.

Whether it was switching screens, staying, or hedging defensively, everyone was on the same page. Offensively, it was more of the same. The communication was off the charts. Plenty of players were navigating screens, spacing the floor, and attacking.

Collin Gillespie had praise from Kevin Durant and other Suns

It wasn't just Gillespie who was feeling it—Durant was, too. He posted 34 points, 19 of which were in the fourth quarter, and had an a+16 rating.

However, this moment had been coming for quite a while. Someone who understands the grind is Durant. He's about as pure of a hooper as it will get.

As a result, he sees the work that Gillespie is putting in. Between the G-League and the active roster, the former Villanova basketball guard is making a legitimate impact. The Valley Suns have Gillespie as their top player.

Fast forward to March and he's making that same impact. Durant showered his teammate with praise following Tuesday's heroic shot.

“Collin is poised and he's a dog, he cares,” Durant said. “He was one of the loudest in the locker room after the last game and he contributed well in that disaster. He came out and was pissed off at the last game. So you could tell when he got another opportunity, he was going make the most of it and go out there and play his game.

“Every time he steps on the floor, they've been doing that. Even when the energy is just down but up here, he comes in here and leaves a mark and plays extremely hard. I love playing with him. Hopefully, he can build on this and get more consistent minutes after this and help us out a little bit.”

The Suns' head coach acknowledged Collin Gillespie's efforts

In the grand scheme of things, head coach Mike Budenholzer sees the continued improvement from Gillespie. While he's been on assignment in the G-League, he's appeared from time to time.

With Bradley Beal being injured and ruled out for an unknown period, the Suns might have to call on Gillespie more frequently. Luckily, Budenholzer knows that he's ready.

Following Tuesday's win, he detailed why the former Wildcat guard was on the floor for a substantial time.

“I think it starts with Collin's defense,” Budenholzer said. “He brings a little bit of an edge. If we look at the film, I feel like there are a couple of instances where he's tapping or getting balls. I thought he was aggressive in getting to the basket.

“He took advantage of opportunities to go downhill. Had a couple of layups and then obviously the big three late. He really came through when we needed him.”

It's only one win but it was the most electric that the PHX arena has been in quite some time. Bringing in Gillespie as that glue guy has paid dividends. It helped the Suns eliminate a 23-point deficit.

It won't solve their problems but bringing some joy back into the fanbase is a good move.