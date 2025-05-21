The Phoenix Suns are currently preparing for what figures to be a turbulent summer that could drastically alter the future direction of the franchise. Many pundits expect Kevin Durant to be on the move this year after Phoenix's second straight year without winning a playoff game, although it's unclear how high his value will be on the trade market as he approaches age 37.

Still, the Suns' problems this year went far beyond any slight downtick in Durant's production. Recently, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer broke down one huge need that the Suns know they must fill this summer, regardless of how the Durant situation plays out.

“One roster rumble that has emerged from the desert: Sources say that Phoenix, whether or not Durant is ultimately dealt before training camp, will be prioritizing the addition of a starting-level center this offseason,” reported Fischer, per The Stein Line Substack. “The Suns want a further upgrade on the move they made during the season to deal away Jusuf Nurkić and replace him with Nick Richards via Charlotte.”

Indeed, the Suns dealt Jusuf Nurkic prior to the trade deadline last season after he found himself out of Mike Budenholzer's rotation entirely.

A huge offseason for the Suns

Several centers around the league figure to be trade candidates this offseason, including Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets, who is sure to have several teams interested in his rim-protecting abilities.

Of course, the major question this offseason for the Suns still revolves around Durant, whose departure could dramatically alter what direction Phoenix chooses to pursue moving forward.

The Suns still have Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on their roster, and it's appearing less and less likely that either guard will be traded this offseason (especially considering Beal's no-trade clause).

However, moving Durant would give Phoenix an opportunity to add some much-needed young talent to their roster, while also clearing up space to pursue a center in free agency or via trade.

In any case, the NBA trade market will open back up in June after the Finals are complete.