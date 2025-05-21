Despite growing speculation surrounding Kevin Durant’s future with the Phoenix Suns, the organization has yet to begin any trade discussions involving the veteran forward, according to a new report from Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Durant, 36, has been widely viewed as a potential trade candidate this summer following another disappointing campaign for the Suns. Phoenix missed both the playoffs and the Play-In Tournament during the 2024-25 season, falling short of expectations in a year where the team featured three max-contract stars in Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Durant remains under contract for one more season, entering the final year of his four-year, $194.2 million deal. His $54.7 million expiring contract for the 2025-26 season could be valuable for cap flexibility or as a trade asset, particularly for teams looking to make a short-term championship push.

Still, according to Fischer, the Suns have not opened any form of bidding for Durant. New general manager Brian Gregory, who assumed the role this offseason, has reportedly been focused on the franchise’s ongoing search for a new head coach. That search has now entered its second phase, leaving other major personnel decisions — including any involving Durant — on hold.

Kevin Durant trade talks remain stalled as Suns shift focus to coaching search

In 62 games this past season, Durant continued to perform at an elite level, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43% from three-point range. Despite his production, the Suns were unable to gain traction in the Western Conference and ultimately failed to qualify for the postseason.

Making matters more complicated, Phoenix does not own its own 2025 first-round draft pick, which limits the team’s flexibility as it looks to rebuild or reshape its roster. The pick is owed to the Houston Rockets as part of the 2023 trade that originally brought Durant to Phoenix.

Fischer’s report also notes that a return to Phoenix for Durant has not been ruled out. With no current trade talks in motion and the organization still in the early stages of defining its offseason direction, keeping Durant on the roster remains a possibility heading into the final year of his deal.

Durant’s trade market could also be affected by the broader league landscape, particularly the situation surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Multiple front offices are reportedly waiting on clarity regarding Antetokounmpo’s future before committing significant resources elsewhere, potentially slowing interest in short-term veteran targets like Durant.

For now, Phoenix appears to be prioritizing its coaching search and internal evaluation process before making any major roster decisions. Until those pieces are in place, trade speculation around Durant remains speculative, with no indication that the Suns are actively pursuing a deal.