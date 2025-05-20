As the NBA offseason nears, uncertainty surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks is beginning to cast a shadow over the rest of the league — including potential trade scenarios involving Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

The Bucks’ early playoff exit has reignited speculation that Antetokounmpo could explore a departure after 12 seasons with the organization. Antetokounmpo remains under contract for three more years, worth $175.43 million, and continues to produce at an elite level. In 67 games this season, the two-time MVP averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 60.1% from the field.

Kevin Durant’s trade market could stall as teams wait on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with Bucks

Despite no formal request to leave Milwaukee, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst indicated this week that teams across the NBA are waiting on clarity around Antetokounmpo before proceeding with other high-level moves. During an appearance on NBA Today, Windhorst emphasized the wide-reaching implications of the Bucks star’s potential availability.

“I don't think you'll see a significant big move with the star player until there's clarity on what happens with Giannis — this could go a lot of different ways,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst also noted that league executives have been closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s situation for the past year and acknowledged that even at the trade deadline, teams were hesitant to commit to major deals without knowing whether the Bucks forward might become available.

“People were keeping an eye on this for a year, and then when Dame unfortunately had that injury, anybody who would be a Giannis suitor applied the brakes to anything serious,” Windhorst added.

One of the names directly impacted is Kevin Durant. The 36-year-old Suns forward has also been the subject of trade rumors following another disappointing season for Phoenix. While Durant still produced at a high level — averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over 62 games — his age and the $54.7 million expiring contract for next season complicate his trade value compared to Antetokounmpo.

Giannis uncertainty forces teams to prioritize long-term strategy over immediate moves for Durant

Windhorst explained that some teams with interest in Kevin Durant may also have an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and are unwilling to commit assets to one without knowing the other’s status.

“You could even have a player like Kevin Durant sort of sitting on the tarmac waiting to see what happens with his future until Giannis's future gets tied up,” Windhorst said. “Not guaranteed, but you could see some teams that Durant would have interest in, Giannis potentially having interest in, and you're not getting both.”

The difference in age and contract length between the two stars is likely to weigh heavily in front office decisions. Antetokounmpo, 30, still has multiple peak years ahead and is under team control, whereas Durant’s expiring contract could be viewed as a short-term rental, especially for teams outside of title contention.

With the NBA Draft and free agency approaching, Windhorst suggested that tension will rise as the league awaits direction from Antetokounmpo. The next steps from Milwaukee — whether committing to retooling around their franchise star or engaging in trade discussions — may determine how aggressively teams pursue other top-tier names like Durant.

Until that signal comes, multiple organizations may choose to delay high-stakes trade activity, leaving one of the league’s most prominent players — and future Hall of Famer — in limbo.