The Phoenix Suns appear poised to part ways with Bradley Beal, just two seasons after acquiring the three-time All-Star in a high-stakes trade intended to push them over the championship hump.

The Suns are actively discussing a buyout of Beal’s remaining contract, according to reporting from Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Michael Gambadoro.

The move could be one that carries roughly $110 million over the next two seasons. Regardless, the cost might be worth it long-term for Phoenix.

Beal, 32, signed a five-year, $251 million deal with the Washington Wizards in 2022 that included a rare no-trade clause. After being traded to Phoenix in 2023, that clause carried over. It limits the Suns' ability to explore trade avenues.

With Beal now open to cooperating on a potential buyout, the Suns see an opportunity to reset financially and strategically, especially after the blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets last month.

Phoenix, currently more than $10 million over the second apron, is desperately seeking financial relief. The buyout, if agreed upon, would enable the Suns to reduce their cap burden, either through a stretch provision or a more traditional short-term payout. Stretching a buyout of around $90 million over five years would mean carrying approximately $18–22 million annually in dead money, depending on the final number.

Alternatively, Phoenix could simply eat Beal’s contract over the next two seasons. While painful in the short term, that option avoids complications tied to league rules on stretched contracts and may offer a cleaner long-term path.

The end of an error for the Suns

Either scenario represents a pivot point for the franchise, especially considering how this all started. When Beal was brought in to form a “Big Three” alongside Devin Booker and Durant, the Suns envisioned title contention. Instead, they went 85-79 across Beal’s two seasons and never advanced past the first round of the playoffs.

Beal, plagued by injuries, appeared in just 53 games each season. In that stretch, he averaged 17.6 points per game, far from the 30-point scorer he was before signing his max extension.

Beal’s declining production and inability to stay healthy made his time in Phoenix a mess. He hasn’t played more than 60 games in a season since 2020–21. That's made him a tough sell on the trade market. Few teams are eager to absorb that kind of salary for a player whose best years appear behind him. Even Miami, always rumored to be interested, may balk due to salary cap concerns that could trigger restrictive penalties.

It’s not just about shedding salary, it’s about acknowledging a gamble that didn’t pay off. And now, all eyes are on what the Suns will do next, with saying goodbye to Beal feeling inevitable for Phoenix.