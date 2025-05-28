The Phoenix Suns are one of the biggest stories in the NBA this offseason due to their roster limitations and what they can do from a trade perspective. They are hamstrung with money tied up in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and they desperately need draft capital.

Due to Beal's no-trade clause and his declining play, Durant would make the most sense to trade. Beal has limited value, and Booker is in his prime. So even though Durant is older, he can still score from all over the court by elevating as one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Brian Windhorst, one of the most notable NBA reporters, said recently that he is almost certain the Suns are trading him, but he doesn't know where.

Windhorst said on ESPN's NBA Today, “I'm 98% sure he's not gonna be a Sun next year. How it works out, though, I'm about 1% sure.”

The Suns desperately need to upgrade their roster after getting worse this past season with that same core three, missing the NBA postseason, and finishing with a 36-46 record. Everything outside of trading Booker appears on the table for Phoenix.

Durant is the best candidate for the Suns to trade for and receive a haul of picks and players in return. Even at age 36, he averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists with 52.7% shooting from the field and a 43% shooting percentage from behind the arc. He would instantly help a team that needs more offense and a veteran presence.

The prime candidates surrounding Durant have been the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Houston Rockets, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons seen as teams with an outside chance despite not getting as much shine.

Things have been quiet on the Suns' front because Phoenix is still deciding who their new head coach will be, but talks will start to heat up once a hire is made.

The Suns went all-in, and they failed. Durant offers the franchise the best chance to regain respectability while regaining picks to help build and set the team up for the future. In comparison, Beal's play has fallen off a cliff, and while they will most likely try to trade him, the more likely option is some form of a buyout.

Durant is the key for the Suns, so whatever they do with him will have massive ramifications for their franchise and whatever franchise he ends up with.