The Phoenix Suns are working to restructure their front office before naming a new head coach to replace Mike Budenholzer, according to Marc Stein. The team’s general manager James Jones is currently overseeing the search for the team’s next coach.

Suns have fallen short of expectations, leaving fans disappointed after a season that began with an impressive 8-1 start but ended without even a Play-In Tournament appearance. The Suns have already started making major changes even before the NBA offseason officially begins.

Mike Budenholzer is out after just one year, and team owner Mat Ishbia made it clear Phoenix will take its time finding a new head coach — a wise approach after cycling through three coaches in three seasons.

James Jones is in the middle of a shakeup within the Phoenix Suns

The Suns could soon have more than just a head coaching position to fill. James Jones, the team's president of basketball operations and general manager, might be on his way out with his contract set to expire in June. With no signs of a new deal in the works, many fans now expect the 2024-25 season to be Jones' last with the franchise.

However, the latest report from Stein suggests that might not be the case. At the very least, Jones may lose his status as the top decision-maker in the front office, shifting into a different role. Stein reported Sunday that Jones has been “operating as the point guard for the Phoenix coaching search.”

Stein also noted that sources said Phoenix would “ideally” restructure its front office before hiring a new coach. Letting Jones lead the search feels counterproductive if he will not remain with the organization beyond June.

The Suns' ideal front-office hire is Bob Myers, but as Stein previously reported, convincing the former Warriors GM to leave his roles with ESPN and the Washington Commanders would be a major challenge. If Phoenix managed to lure Myers to the desert, he would undoubtedly take over for Jones, though that would not necessarily mean Jones would leave the organization altogether.

It is shaping up to be a hectic summer in Arizona. The Kevin Durant trade chatter has yet to hit full speed, but it is on the way. All signs point to Durant having already played his final game with the Suns. Phoenix quietly floated his name in trade discussions before the deadline, catching KD off guard. The Suns' future looks bleak, with few assets and little financial flexibility, but Mat Ishbia has made it clear that Phoenix has no intention of entering a rebuild.

Securing the best possible return for Durant will be a major focus, even though Durant will have leverage in any deal. For now, it appears Jones will remain involved in those decisions and beyond.