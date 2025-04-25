Throughout the week, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has been interested in Bob Myers for the front office. Now it seems a bit perplexing, considering they currently have James Jones as their general manager.

However, his contract expires in June. The organization could re-sign him or let him walk.

Even though it might be an enticing deal for Myers to get back into the NBA, he seems content doing what he's doing. For instance, he's working as an analyst for ESPN.

Not to mention, the former Golden State Warriors general manager is also a consultant for the Washington Commanders of the NFL. He has his hands full.

Furthermore, the Suns' roster might even be too complex for him to handle. With the team being in the second tax apron, there are a plethora of restrictions.

They can't aggregate contracts in a trade or sign players to a midlevel exception, and they also lose their draft picks seven years from the date. For instance, their 2032 first-round pick will be revoked because of being in the second tax apron.

Still, it doesn't eliminate the elephant in the Phoenix organization. What will happen with Jones?

What has James Jones done for the Suns?

While this move might be a splash move, some of the moves haven't been entirely Jones' fault. While the Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal trades didn't pan out, it was worth a shot.

Before those two moves, though, Jones put together an NBA Finals-worthy roster. He traded for Chris Paul and also helped draft Cameron Johnson.

He is a great talent evaluator, as evidenced by his draft picks. Not to mention, he built an identity around the team. The #ActivateTheValley hashtag was a symbol of what the Suns were about: energy, enthusiasm, and a willingness to outwork the opponent.

Since trading for the two stars, they have lost nearly all of their depth. It was either involved in the trades or simply because the team couldn't afford it with the salary cap.

However, Jones was on the verge of building a consistent championship contender. Funny enough, a report circulated that Jones didn't want to trade Mikal Bridges or Cameron Johnson for Durant.

Unfortunately for him, they made the move, and the Suns are harvesting the poisoned plant of disappointment. As a result, he might be the scapegoat for the disastrous two seasons.

Could Bob Myers fix the Suns?

Although Myers built one of the best dynasties in basketball history, he didn't have to deal with some of the rules today. For instance, the league didn't have the first and second tax aprons to deal with. Those alone can put teams on the fence of going all in.

However, if Myers obtained the job, he would have Ishbia's full support. The latter has shown an ability and a willingness to spend money if he needs to. Money isn't an issue, but the league's rules might be.

If Myers walked into the Suns' situation, Durant would already want out. After all, the team tried to trade him during the deadline without telling him.

In addition, there's Beal's no-trade clause that is a huge obstacle. He hasn't shown a desire to go anywhere else. Although he's a quality player, the $50 million contract and the lack of fit within the team doesn't make matters easier.

Working around those two superstars might be a challenge in itself. If Myers can do so, then he'll win over the hearts of Suns fans.

Could James Jones be out and Bob Myers step in?

It's a major possibility that Myers could step in for Jones. Ishbia hasn't been shy about acquiring the best talent for the job. However, sometimes talent doesn't equate to fit.

Look at Beal with the Suns. He's an extremely talented player, yet the fit wasn't right. Myers could be the same thing as the general manager.

Still, he's shown the basketball chops and is a true savant at working the salary cap and maximizing what he has. It could be a turning of the page if the franchise signs the former Warriors executive.

Luckily for the Suns, they have time on their side. Jones' contract doesn't end until June, so they have time on their side in deciding what direction to go.