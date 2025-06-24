On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns officially ended the Kevin Durant sweepstakes by trading the future Hall of Famer to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and draft compensation, including the number ten pick in this year's draft. The move doesn't necessarily signal a full rebuild for the Suns but it does signal that Mat Ishbia and company knew that a change was needed.

Now all eyes turn toward Wednesday's NBA Draft, where Phoenix now has a lottery pick.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Substack broke down some potential frontcourt candidates that the Suns could target at that spot.

“In the No. 10 range, it remains to be seen which players will be available after Toronto selects at No. 9 … or the Raptors trade that selection elsewhere. Two names I've been told to monitor for the Suns on NBA Draft Eve at No. 10: Maryland's Derik Queen and Michigan's Danny Wolf,” reported Fischer.

Frontcourt depth will indeed be a priority moving forward for the Suns. Last year, Phoenix's production in that department was abysmal to the point where the Suns ultimately traded Jusuf Nurkic after he had been benched by head coach Mike Budenholzer, who has since been fired.

A murky path forward for the Suns

It's unlikely that the Suns will ever fully rebuild as long as Devin Booker is on the roster. It also doesn't help matters that Bradley Beal and his league-worst contract are also still on the books.

It remains to be seen how newly signed head coach Jordan Ott will go about utilizing Beal, Booker, and Green, all of whom are natural shooting guards and none of whom are particularly elite on the defensive end of the floor.

Overall, it's been an astonishing fall from grace for the Suns since their 2021 NBA Finals appearance, aided by severe mismanagement from Ishbia along with regression from certain players on the roster.

While trading Durant was the first step toward a clearer future, the Suns still have a lot of work to do to get themselves out of their current mess.